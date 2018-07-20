WIAA Summer Baseball Tournament

press release: The 53rd Annual Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Summer Baseball State Tournament will take place Friday, July 20, at Kapco Park on the campus of Concordia University in Mequon, Wis. Action will begin at 11:35 a.m. with the first of two semifinals. The second game will follow approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. The championship game will begin at 6:05 p.m. Ticket prices for the tourney are $8 per session and are available only at the park.