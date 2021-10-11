ONLINE: WIARA Power Lunch

press release: Due to ongoing health and safety considerations around large in-person gatherings, the 2021 POWER Lunch will now be VIRTUAL. We are really sorry to do this - but our Board of Directors had to weigh the benefits of seeing each other for the first time in over a year with the very real dangers of the new Delta Variant. Thank you for understanding.  

Because this is a fundraiser that helps us keep our doors open, we will still ask for individuals and organizations to purchase tickets in order to virtually attend.  

When: Monday, October 11, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on ZOOM (virtual attendance details provided after registration)

We'll be continue to honor retiree heroes - people and organizations that go above and beyond to support retirees (click here for nomination process details). We'll also be hearing from several exciting speakers - watch your email for the announcement!  

Click here to purchase your ticket on Action Network!

To purchase tickets by check via mail, send payment to:


Wisconsin Alliance for Retired Americans
6333 West Bluemound Road
Milwaukee, WI 53213

414-949-8756
