× Expand Joan Marcus Lauren Samuels (left) and Erica Ito in "Wicked," 2024. Lauren Samuels (left) and Erica Ito in "Wicked," 2024.

7:30 pm Tuesdays-Fridays, 2 & 7:30 pm Saturdays and 1 & 6:30 pm Sundays, plus 1 pm, 7/10. $203.90-$56.20.

media release: “ Wicked, ” Madison’s most popular musical, will return to Overture Center from Wednesday, July 9 through Sunday, July 27 in Overture Hall. Tickets for the return engagement go on sale Friday, March 14, 2025, at 11 a.m. at overture.org.

Currently the fourth longest-running show in Broadway history, “Wicked” celebrated its 20th Anniversary on Broadway on October 30, 2023.

Winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards, “Wicked” has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. “Wicked” has been seen by nearly 70 million people worldwide and has amassed nearly $6 billion in global sales.

In addition to the Broadway production, “Wicked” in North America has enjoyed unprecedented record-breaking sit-down engagements in Chicago, where it ran for nearly four years; Los Angeles, where it ran for two years; and San Francisco, where it ran for nearly two years, as well as two North American Tours.

The Broadway sensation “Wicked” looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”

With a thrilling score that includes the hits “Defying Gravity,” “Popular” and “For Good,” “Wicked” has been hailed by The New York Times as “the defining musical of the decade,” and by Time Magazine as “a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage.” NBC Nightly News calls the hit musical “the most successful Broadway show ever.”

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, “Wicked” has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. “Wicked” is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.

