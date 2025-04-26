Wide Awake in Wisconsin: Meet the Group That Helped Elect Lincoln

media release: Join Smithsonian Curator Jon Grinspan to uncover the powerful legacy of Wisconsin's Wide Awakes, a multiracial movement that shaped history by fiercely advocating against slavery and helping elect Abraham Lincoln.

Saturday, April 26 | 1–2 p.m.

Wisconsin Historical Society Headquarters

816 State Street, Madison, WI

Arrive early for a special pop-up exhibit and pick up a signed copy of Wide Awake! Free event. Advanced registration recommended.