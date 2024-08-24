Wide Awake in Wisconsin: The Local Antislavery Movement that Elected Lincoln and Spurred the Civil War

media release: Join Jon Grinspan, Smithsonian curator of political history, as he traces the story of the Wide Awakes in Wisconsin. Drawing from his recently published book, Wide Awake: The Forgotten Force That Elected Lincoln and Spurred the Civil War, Jon grounds the history of this organization in the 1860 presidential campaign.

A national club, the Wide Awakes were a politically engaged group comprised of mostly working-class white and African American men, as well as some women. With passion and nerve, the Wide Awakes physically defended anti-slavery stump speakers, organized protest demonstrations, and publicly advocated for the abolition of slavery.

In addition to Jon’s presentation, a special pop-up exhibit of Wisconsin Historical Society political ephemera will be on display, illustrating the various ways in which Wisconsin’s residents and leaders have been politically engaged through the state’s history.

You can purchase copies of the book after the lecture, and Jon will be available for book signings.