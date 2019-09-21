press release: Wiesn In A Box, the traveling Oktoberfest experience, will be stopping in Madison this weekend. Join us at ArtLitLab Saturday, September 21, 2-7pm, and Sunday, September 22, 6-9pm, for beer and pretzels. Supported by the Goethe-Institut, they’ve combined Bauhaus style architecture with the latest Bavarian beats to bring Americans coast to coast a truly unique Oktoberfest experience.

Wiesn In A Box will be on site before three events: The Lowest Pair at Art Lit Lab on Saturday at 3pm, The 19th Amendment Reading on Saturday at 7pm, and Stephan Crump's Rosetta Trio at Art Lit Lab on Sunday at 8pm.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2628277554121241/

The Goethe-Institut USA (German Cultural Center), in cooperation and collaboration with

Hofbräuhaus America, presents “Wiesn in a Box”. Three attractively designed trailers will

stop at various venues across the US throughout the course of one year to stage unique

Oktoberfest events. Each trailer is furnished with an oven for baking pretzels and a two keg

draft beer system serving Hofbräu beer. The project is financed with funds from the

“Deutschlandjahr” campaign, (“Wunderbar Together” – Year of German-American friendship

2018/2019) a joint project financed by the German Federal Foreign Office, the Federation of

German Industries (BDI), and the Goethe-Institut with the goal of enhancing the cultural

dialogue between Germany and the United States.

Find out more on our website: www.goethe.de/wiesn