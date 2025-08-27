Wild Cardz
Buck and Honey's, Sun Prairie 804 Liberty Blvd., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590
Sarah Hill, left, and Phil Smithburg of Wild Cardz.
media release: Wild Cardz Duo, featuring Phil Smithburg & Sarah Hill! Get ready for a high-energy mix of songs you know and love—from classic hits and country favorites to pop throwbacks and everything in between!
