Free.

media release:

ABOUT Wild Cardz:

Get ready, Capital Brewery! Wild Cardz is bringing our high-energy acoustic trio to the brewery for a night of great music, good vibes, and cold pours. Featuring the memorable vocals of Sarah Hill, guitarist/singer-songwriter Phil Smithburg, and drummer Tom Ellis from Cartunes with fantastic rhythm and three-part harmonies, we serve up a crowd-pleasing mix of hits from every decade.

We’re talking sing-along classics, upbeat dance tunes, a little country, a little pop—and absolutely no shortage of fun. Whether you’re sipping a local lager or rocking IPAs, we’re the soundtrack to your perfect brewery night.

So, grab your crew, grab a brew, and let Wild Cardz deal out a full hand of fun at Capital Brewery!

media release: Please NOTE: We do NOT allow dogs when LIVE music is performing, and some special events.

Otherwise, ALL dogs MUST be leashed and under owners control at ALL times. NO dogs are allowed inside the building.