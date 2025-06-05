media release: Join us for bike night at Madison's #1 Motorcycle Club since 1968! Wild Cardz Trio, featuring Phil Smithburg (guitar, bass, vocals- Lamphouse Blue), Tom Ellis (drums, vocals- The CarTunes) & Sarah Hill (vocalist- Girl Crush) with the songs you know and love! Performing a wide variety of modern & classic style tunes, be ready to sing/dance along to this lively-trio!

Free.