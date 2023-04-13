Wild Cardz

media release: You’ve seen them before, but not like this! It’s a new wild card match up where different bands blend individual talent to bring you something unique but just as much fun! Kurt Quickel (guitarist- Retro Specz) and Sarah Hill (vocalist) perform a wide variety of modern & classic tunes. As a lively-acoustic pair or an exciting party duo, be ready for a fun-filled evening as they kick off their spring live usic season!