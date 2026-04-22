Wild Cardz

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Fairway Lounge, Fitchburg 2949 Triverton Park Drive, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711

media release: Come enjoy live music from 5-8 PM featuring local musicians! Catch the show on our outdoor patio, or inside at the bar if the weather doesn’t cooperate. No cover—just good vibes.

Info

Fairway Lounge, Fitchburg 2949 Triverton Park Drive, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711
Music
608-230-5332
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