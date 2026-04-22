Wild Cardz
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Fairway Lounge, Fitchburg 2949 Triverton Park Drive, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711
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courtesy Wild Cardz
Tom Ellis, Sarah Hill and Phil Smithburg, from left, of Wild Cardz.
Tom Ellis, Sarah Hill and Phil Smithburg, from left, of Wild Cardz.
media release: Come enjoy live music from 5-8 PM featuring local musicians! Catch the show on our outdoor patio, or inside at the bar if the weather doesn’t cooperate. No cover—just good vibes.
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Fairway Lounge, Fitchburg 2949 Triverton Park Drive, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711
Music