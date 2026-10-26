× Expand courtesy Wild Cardz Sarah Hill, left, and Phil Smithburg of Wild Cardz. Sarah Hill, left, and Phil Smithburg of Wild Cardz.

media release: Madison's Wild Cardz Wednesday: Winter Music Series

Cold nights, hot tunes and a new reason to head downtown on a Wednesday. Wild Cardz duo brings a new winter music series to Madison’s on King Street, pairing live music with monthly themes and matching featured cocktails.

Madison-area vocalist Sarah Hill and guitarist/vocalist Phil Smithburg deliver classic hits, country, pop and dance favorites with rich harmonies, lively acoustic arrangements and an invitation to sing along. Requests are welcome, and surprises are part of the deal.

Settle into Madison’s inviting restaurant-and-bar atmosphere, just a block from Capitol Square, for dinner, drinks and a musical midweek escape.

All performances run 6–9 p.m. at Madison’s, 119 King Street.

Themes:

Music, Mistletoe & Mischief, December 16: Wild Cardz Duo kicks off its new winter music series at Madison’s with holiday cheer and a little midweek mischief.

Winter Warm-Up, January 13: Sarah Hill and Phil Smithburg continue their winter music series with lively acoustic favorites spanning classic hits, country, pop and dance.

Love on the Rocks, February 24: Love songs, heartbreak anthems and familiar favorites set the mood as Wild Cardz duo brings “Love on the Rocks” to Madison’s. Vocalist Sarah Hill and guitarist/vocalist Phil Smithburg mix classic hits, country, pop and dance with rich harmonies and audience requests.

Lucky to Get Wild, March 10: Get an early start on St. Patrick’s season as Wild Cardz Duo wraps up its winter music series at Madison’s on King Street. Sarah Hill and Phil Smithburg bring classic hits, country, pop and dance favorites, lively harmonies and plenty of sing-along opportunities.