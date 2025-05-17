Wild Cardz

Tofflers, New Glarus 200 Fifth Ave., New Glarus, Wisconsin 53574

media release:  Live music with Wild Cardz Trio! Phil Smithburg (guitar & vocals- Lamphouse Blue), Sarah Hill (vocalist- Girl Crush), and Mark Munn (drums, vocals-The eMpTy Vees) will be performing a wide variety of modern & classic style tunes, be ready to sing/dance along to this lively-trio!

608-527-2490
