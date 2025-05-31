× Expand courtesy Wild Cardz The duo Wild Cardz. Wild Cardz: Sarah Hill (left) and Kurt Quickel.

media release: Wild Cardz duo debuts at Whisper’s Roadhouse! Featuring Phil Smithburg (guitar, bass, vocals- Lamphouse Blue) & Sarah Hill (vocalist- Girl Crush) sharing the songs you know and love! Performing a wide variety of modern & classic style tunes, be ready to sing/dance along to this lively-duo!