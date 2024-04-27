press release: The CMC Community Environment Program and the Madison Arcatao Sister City Project will host a screening of the documentary film Wild El Salvador at the CMC (1862 Beld St). Discover the biodiverse and beautiful nature of this country, in English with Spanish subtitles. Learn more about the Sister City Project and have a chance to donate or purchase artisan products from El Salvador. We’ll have some yummy snacks to share too! All are welcome.

Register now by emailing Laura (if you forget to register, you can still come!).