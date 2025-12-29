RSVP for Wild for You

media release: Join us this Valentine's Day for an unforgettable evening celebrating wild love and nature! After meeting our animal ambassadors, we will begin the evening with a delicious catered meal, featuring a vegetarian option. After dinner, participants will enjoy an interactive program exploring the fascinating reproduction of native species.

After dinner, take a romantic moon lit stroll through the prairie. Snowshoes will be provided for added fun, and halfway through the hike, you'll pause to warm up by a cozy bonfire while enjoying a classic s'more treat.

Make this Valentine's Day truly special with a night of learning, adventure, and romance!

Here is our agenda for this romantic evening!

5:30 - 6 pm: Arrival - Animal Meet & Greets

6 - 7:30 pm: Program & Dinner

7:30 - 8:30 pm: Snowshoe Trail with Bonfire & S'mores

Cost Per Couple: $150 (includes meal and non-alcoholic beverages)

Cost Per Table (up to 6 people): $400 (includes meal and non-alcoholic beverages)

Age: 21 and up.

**We are unable to provide alcohol as part of the event. You may bring your own alcoholic beverages.**

Registration closes January 31, 2026.

Childcare Option: We will be providing childcare during this event from 5:30 - 9 pm with our Junior Naturalist After Dark program.

Accessibility and Language Access: Our department is committed to providing meaningful access to our programs and resources to all individuals, regardless of primary language or ability. If you need language assistance services or an accessibility modification for this program, please submit this request form a minimum of 10 business days before the program to make the request. Please note, it is not possible for all programs to be modified.