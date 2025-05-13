media release: Level-up your gardening game this spring! Join us for the Growing Gardeners Series: Gardener’s Bootcamp. Brand new and seasoned gardeners will take away new information to grow healthier plants and design eye-catching gardens that benefit your backyard ecosystem. Sign up for the whole series or mix and match the topics that interest you!

$15 for non-members, $12 for members, $10 for Olbrich Botanical Gardens volunteers, per lecture

Wild Garden Design - Creating Beautifully Biodiverse Gardens - Tuesday, May 13, 6-7:30 pm

Join Olbrich’s Director of Horticulture, Samantha Peckham, for a candid discussion about ecology and garden design along with tips you can use to create beautiful and functional garden space that reflects your personality while showcasing all of your treasured plants. During her lecture, she will cover how she blends the principles of ecology and land stewardship with design to create beautiful and ecologically functional gardens. Samantha has worked in public horticulture and garden design for 20 years, spending time at Olbrich Botanical Gardens in Madison, WI, the Morton Arboretum, Cantigny Park, and as a designer with Craig Bergmann Landscape Design in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Instructor: Samantha Peckham, Olbrich Botanical Gardens

Thank you to this series' sponsor, Barbara Mathis!