ONLINE: Wild Hog Holiday Special

Wild Hog in the Woods livestream: http://wildhoginthewoods.org/video/index.html

media release: Several local musicians have contributed to this steamed concert, each performing a holiday song. There will be songs for the season, for the solstice, Chanukah and Christmas. From traditional songs like "Silent Night " and "Winter Wonderland" to originals entitled "Christmas on the Isthmus" and "I Can't Wait Until Christmas Is Over". Performers include Tom Kastle, KG and The Ranger, Kelly Hopper, Elm Duo, David HB Drake, Andina and Rich, John Duggleby, Terry Murphy, Dave Schindele, Tom Wasselchuk, Doug Hamilton, Ingrid Frances Stark and Kelly Bleich.