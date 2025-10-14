× Expand Ami Vitale A close-up of Ami Vitale. Ami Vitale

media release: National Geographic photojournalist and activist Ami Vitale will speak at Shannon Hall in Memorial Union Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. on rethinking our relationship with nature as part of the Wisconsin Union Directorate (WUD) Distinguished Lecture Series (DLS) Committee's free lecture lineup.

The event, titled “Wild Hope: Rethinking Our Relationship With Nature” will feature a 60-minute lecture followed by a 30-minute audience Q&A. No tickets are necessary – admission is free and open to the public, with live captioning and American Sign Language interpreters available upon request prior to the event.

A National Geographic photographer, writer and documentary filmmaker, Vitale tells the stories of individuals living on the front lines of war, climate change and extinction, and who refuse to let these cataclysms define their futures.

Vitale is also the founder of Vital Impacts, a nonprofit organization that leverages the power of art to inspire and mobilize youth as agents of change.

“Photography is so powerful and can amplify others’ voices,” Vitale stated in a 2022 interview with Catalyst: Interviews . “It has this instant ability to connect people, and it becomes a tool for creating awareness and understanding; a tool to make sense of our commonalities and differences in this world.”

Vitale is an honorary fellow of the Royal Photographic Society and a recipient of the Lucie Humanitarian Award, the Missouri Honor Media for Distinguished Service and an inductee into the North Carolina Media and Journalism Hall of Fame. She has also received the Daniel Pearl Award for Outstanding Reporting, been named Magazine Photographer of the Year at the International Photographer of the Year awards and is a six-time recipient of World Press Photo awards.

The student-led WUD DLS Committee brings engaging and influential people to the UW–Madison campus to encourage thought-provoking conversations. WUD includes 12 committees and six Wisconsin Hoofers clubs that program thousands of events each year.