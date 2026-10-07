media release: Penny Lane | USA | 2026 | 95 minutes

What would happen if a captive-born owl with no survival skills tried to make it on his own in New York City? In Wild Inside, acclaimed filmmaker Penny Lane (Hail Satan!, Listening to Kenny G) discovers the answer is more incredible, and more consequential, than could have been imagined. In February 2023, a Eurasian Eagle-Owl named Flaco escaped from the Central Park Zoo and began a magical odyssey through the island of Manhattan.

“Making Wild Inside was the adventure of a lifetime for me and the whole production team,” Lane explains, “It made us see our city – and all of those who live here, human and otherwise – in a whole new way.” (Sandbox Films)

“An invigorating philosophical exploration of animal life, a vision of the modern media spotlight, and a symphonic outpouring of the energy, passion, and knowledge that make the city run.” Richard Brody, The New Yorker

MMoCA Cinema is curated by James Kreul, assistant curator, film and art video and supported by MMoCA members.