Wild & Precious

media release: Wild and Precious Exhibition: Celebrating the Artists of the 2026 Dane Arts Calendar and Poster

On View: November 7 - December 30, Aubergine Gallery | 1226 Williamson Street

Calendar Artists: Rebecca Brockman-Schneider, Emily Marie Schroeder, Sanda Steele, Holly Hansen, Mira Goodman, Kerry Ervin, Michelle Meier, Christy Grace, Lauren Harlowe, SV Medaris, Mark Weller, Pǎo Shan

Poster Artist: Wendy Crone

In her poem, "The Summer Day,” Mary Oliver asks the reader, “Tell me, what is it you plan to do with your one wild and precious life?”

Artists have a remarkable ability to capture wild and precious moments, sharing their personal experiences of wonder and joy with the viewer. 2026 featured artists channel this theme through paint, pastel, ink, printmaking, photography, and mixed media.

Join us on Gallery Night, Friday, November 7, as we celebrate the debut of the Dane Arts 2026 Calendar and Poster! Purchase the new calendar and poster, enjoy light refreshments, meet the artists, and get inspired with an exhibition of original works by our featured artists!

The reception is free and open to the public.