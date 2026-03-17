Wild Rumpus Circus

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Madison Youth Arts 1055 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

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Hey Circus Fans! Lately our annual, original, all-ages extravaganza of acrobatic and comedic proportions has been selling out! THANKS FOR THAT! And also, don't miss out!

﻿This year, "Enough is Enough" will offer up a rich blend of circus and philosophy, laughter and defiance (of gravity...). Join us April 11-12 at the Madison Youth Arts Center's Starlight Theater and get a healthy dose of joy, wonder, agility and comedic surprises!

See you there!

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Madison Youth Arts 1055 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Isthmus Picks
Fundraisers, Kids & Family, Special Events
608-669-6403
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Google Calendar - Wild Rumpus Circus - 2026-04-12 14:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Wild Rumpus Circus - 2026-04-12 14:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Wild Rumpus Circus - 2026-04-12 14:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Wild Rumpus Circus - 2026-04-12 14:30:00 ical