Wild Rumpus Circus

media release:

Hey Circus Fans! Lately our annual, original, all-ages extravaganza of acrobatic and comedic proportions has been selling out! THANKS FOR THAT! And also, don't miss out!

﻿This year, "Enough is Enough" will offer up a rich blend of circus and philosophy, laughter and defiance (of gravity...). Join us April 11-12 at the Madison Youth Arts Center's Starlight Theater and get a healthy dose of joy, wonder, agility and comedic surprises!

See you there!