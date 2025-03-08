Wild Rumpus Circus

Madison Youth Arts 1055 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Join us for an uplifting, original, variety show featuring nimble acrobats, astonishing aerialists, clever clowns and circusy surprises at the beautiful Madison Youth Arts Center! This will be our SEVENTEENTH ANNUAL All-ages Circus production! Here is a photo-retrospective stretching all the way back to 2009! There’s always so much talent, hard work and creativity on display, and it’s a rollicking good time for all. Get your ticketsTODAY! Last year we sold out ALL THREE SHOWS!

