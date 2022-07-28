Wild Rumpus Circus

press release: The Streets of Sun Prairie event series is designed to offer a variety of entertainment and engaging activities throughout Downtown Sun Prairie that hopefully appeals to a wide range of people. We hope that residents and visitors explore Downtown Sun Prairie before and after all of the events. 

July 28, 5:00 – 7:00PM: Wild Rumpus Circus in Cannery Square, 1 Cannery Square, Sun Prairie. 

The Wild Rumpus Circus will have stilt walkers on hand from 5:00-5:30p.m., a live performance of comedy, juggling, and clowning by Jacob Mills from 5:30-6:00 p.m., and “Try the Circus” street fair from 6:00-7:00p.m. 

The Streets of Sun Prairie event series is sponsored in part by the Bank of Sun Prairie and Forever Yours Jewelry.  Follow us on Facebook at Downtown Sun Prairie for more event details! www.facebook.com/downtownsunprairie

Kids & Family
Theater & Dance
608-825-1191
