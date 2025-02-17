Wild & Scenic: 2024 Rewind

media release: Join the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies for a special screening of six films from the 2024 Wild & Scenic Film Festival. A “film festival by activists for activists,” Wild & Scenic showcases stories that inspire environmental action and celebrate the beauty of our planet.

Originally a five-day event in California, the festival travels the country. Last spring, the tour partnered with the River Alliance of Wisconsin for a stop at Madison’s Barrymore Theatre — and now it’s coming back!

Before the 2025 festival, catch up with an exclusive “rewind” of six must-see films from 2024. Join the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies’ Tales from Planet Earth film series as we show:

Bonus! Join the Office of Sustainability before the event for a fun DIY! Bring an old T-shirt and learn how to upcycle it into a tote bag.