Edgewood University-Predolin Humanities Center, Anderson Auditorium 1000 Edgewood College Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53711

media release: The Wild & Scenic Film Festival focuses on the impact that climate change has on women and conversely how women are impacting climate change. A sampling of a few of the films: The Fire Poppy features a woman firefighter and her enduring relationship with managing fire;  R.E.S.C.U.E: highlights the resilience, hope, and triumph in the fight to protect elephants in Kenya; and To Be a Good Home follows three women in Minnesota who farm and steward the land. 

Funds raised benefit women & girls in Dane County and throughout the world. Zonta's mission: To build a better world for women & girls.

