Wild & Scenic: Rewind
UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
media release: Did you miss our 2025 Wild & Scenic Film Festival at the Barrymore or on demand?
Madison friends will have another chance to see inspiring films on environmental topics for FREE thanks to the Nelson Institute at the University of Wisconsin.
We’ll watch the films again together on Monday, February 9 from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. at the Marquee Cinema at Union South.
