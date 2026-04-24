RSVP for Wild Spirituality: Restoring Sacred Relationship with Earth

media release: In this weekend eco-spiritual retreat, we gather to remember our heritage as humans in loving relationship with the wider beloved community of life.

Earth groans for our full re-engagement as participants in what Thich Nhat Hanh called the web of interbeing. As the systems of our culture and planet unravel, this moment calls us to remember that we belong to an interconnected web of life – an intimate love story with an animate and living world.

Centuries of dominating culture and religion have often separated spirituality from the rest of creation. Yet our souls remember that hawks, soil, thunder and maple trees are kin. Many of us feel a longing to restore that sacred relationship.

The call of the wild – the recurring return to the wilderness in Judeo-Christian stories – often appears at times of profound change. Returning to wilderness is not simply a dark night of the soul. It is a call to return to relationship: with Earth, with soul and with the sacred presence moving through all things. An invitation to rewild your spirituality and remember that you belong – to Earth, to one another and to the holy story unfolding through us.

Schedule

Friday evening (6:30-8:00 pm) Victoria Loorz, will offer an introduction to the theology and practice of wild spirituality.

Saturday will be devoted to experiential eco-spiritual invitations: wandering the restored prairie, oak savanna and woodlands of Holy Wisdom Monastery, listening deeply to the land and returning to shared circle for sacred conversation.

Sunday morning (9:00-11:00 am) will be for a Wild Church Experience.

Program Leader – Victoria Loorz, MDiv.

Victoria Loorz, MDiv. is a Wild Church pastor and eco-spiritual guide devoted to restoring sacred relationship between humans and the more-than-human world. Founder and Director of the Center for Wild Spirituality, home to the Wild Church Network, a network of over 300 place-based eco-spiritual gatherings and Seminary of the Wild Earth, a two year eco-spiritual intensive to re-weave your spirituality and vocation back into intimate relationship with the land, waters, and wild beings of your home habitat. Author of Church of the Wild: How Nature Invites Us into the Sacred and Field Guide to Church of the Wild, as well as the upcoming Wild Spirituality: How the Sacred Invites Us into Kinship with Nature.

Cost & Registration

$250 commuter; $435 residential

Please register by Jul. 30, 2026.

Cancellation policy – if you register but must cancel your registration, you can receive a 75% refund up until Jul. 30, 2026. After that, a 50% refund is available until the retreat starts.