RSVP for Wild Spirituality

media release: “The old story is no longer effective. Yet we have not learned ‘the new story.’ We are talking only to ourselves. We are not talking to the rivers, we are not listening to the wind and stars. We have broken the great conversation.” – Thomas Berry

Victoria Loorz wrestled with this broken conversation as a pastor, mother, and climate activist, listening deeply and following its call for repair. Recognizing that intimacy with the rest of the sacred world is the foundation for ecological and spiritual regeneration, she has taken up the work of restoring sacred relationship with the land through Church of the Wild, Seminary of the Wild and the Wild Church Network. By way of her speaking, writing, and guiding, many have been invited to open their hearts to the voices of the sacred whispering though forest and ocean, in the wind and stars.

Join Victoria in a conversation about about the reconnection of spirituality and nature that she calls “wild spirituality”; join with others who also long to return to a more intimate relationship with the living world; discover together new courage, clarity and energy for the loving work of restoration and repair.

Program leader – Victoria Loorz, a master of divinity degree holder, is a wild church pastor and eco-spiritual guide devoted to restoring sacred relationship between humans and the more-than-human world. Founder and director of the Center for Wild Spirituality, home to the Wild Church Network, a network of over 300 place-based eco-spiritual gatherings and Seminary of the Wild Earth, a two year eco-spiritual intensive to re-weave your spirituality and vocation back into intimate relationship with the land, waters, and wild beings of your home habitat. Author of Church of the Wild: How Nature Invites Us into the Sacred and Field Guide to Church of the Wild, as well as the upcoming Wild Spirituality: How the Sacred Invites Us into Kinship with Nature.

Cost & Registration $37/person.

Please register by Aug. 1, 2026. There is no refund if you need to cancel your registration.