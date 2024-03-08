Wild Violets, Metal Firecracker, carisa, DJ Kayla Kush

media release: LIVE MUSIC! All performances are 6pm-9pm! We are doing our best to provide a fun, and safe atmosphere for all of our customers, musicians, regulars, staff and everyone in between! Any schedule changes will be updated here, and as always ENJOY THE MUSIC!

Join us as we celebrate International Women's Day with State Line Distillery, 3 Floyd's Brewing Co and Great Lakes Brewing. Save the date, but expect CHEESE, COCKTAILS, BEER, LIVE MUSIC and FUN! Fundraiser for Sunshine Place, $5 donation suggested at the door.

Live Music Lineup:

DJ Kayla Kush

carisa

Metal Firecracker

Wild Violets

+ (wo)many special guests!