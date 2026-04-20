media release: This spring, Cycropia Aerial Dance debuts “Wild Within,” an immersive new aerial production that transports audiences into a fantastical woodland realm.

Audiences will have five chances to experience this magical performance in Cycropia’s Madison studio (5048 Tradewinds Pkwy.):

Friday, April 24, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 25, 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 26, 2 p.m.

Friday, May 1, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 2, 2 p.m.

Perfect for dreamers of all ages, “Wild Within” follows a band of intrepid scouts as they venture into a mysterious forest where the ordinary dissolves into wonder. Along their path, they encounter larger-than-life bugs, mischievous forest sprites, glowing mushrooms, and spirited creatures that spring from the canopy above.

Tickets are available at cycropia.org/tix. We offer tiered pricing, allowing attendees to choose their level of support:

Glitter Friend (Base Price): $20

Sparkle Support: $30

Diamond Donor: $40

Children (3 - 17 years): $12

Children ages 2 and under: FREE

Doors open 30 minutes before showtime, with first-come, first-served seating on bleachers, chairs, and mats.

The studio is ADA compliant, and we will do our best to accommodate accessible seating and parking requests. Please note that ticket purchases for this event are non-refundable.

Based in Madison, Wisconsin, Cycropia Aerial Dance was formed in 1989 and is one of the oldest continuously operating aerial dance troupes within the United States. Through our performances, classes, and community-building activities, we foster artistic expression and creative movement — inspiring real people to do extraordinary things.

To learn more about Cycropia, visit www.cycropia.org.