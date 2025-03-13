Wild & Witty: A Nature Themed Trivia Night

media release: Get ready to test your wits and explore the wonders of the natural world at our Wild and Witty: A Nature-Themed Trivia Night! Whether you're a budding botanist, wildlife enthusiast, or just someone who loves the great outdoors, this event is the perfect blend of fun and fascinating facts. Put your knowledge to the test with categories like Wildlife Wonders, Dane County Parks, What's in the Water, and Conserving our Natural Resources. Compete solo or gather a team of up to 6 people for an evening of friendly competition, brain-teasers, and eco-inspired prizes.

Cost: $50 per team (up to 6 people)

Age: Adult

**We are unable to provide alcohol as part of the event. You may bring your own alcoholic beverages and must be 21 or older to consume.**

Get ready to dig deep into your nature knowledge and branch out with friends! Whether you win or learn something new, it’s guaranteed to be a wild time! 🐾

Registration Required.