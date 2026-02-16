Wilder Deitz's American Canon
Muso 2040 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Wilder Deitz’s American Canon: Lectures and Performance in Creative Music
Wednesdays from 7pm to 9pm – beginning 4/1/2026 – 8 week series
Wilder Deitz, piano, vocals, and stringed instruments
Nate France, tenor saxophone and woodwinds
Upright bass with assorted guest musicians
Cost: $15 cover at the door
First Set:
20 minutes of music from Wilder’s repertoire and the American canon
20 minutes of lecture from Wilder on a given subject in creative music (improvisation, chords, memorization & performance, transcription, et cetera).
Set Break
Second Set
40 minutes more of Wilder’s repertoire/American canon, ranging from jazz ballads to shredding blues to fiddle tunes and more.