media release: Wilder Deitz’s American Canon: Lectures and Performance in Creative Music

Wednesdays from 7pm to 9pm – beginning 4/1/2026 – 8 week series

Wilder Deitz, piano, vocals, and stringed instruments

Nate France, tenor saxophone and woodwinds

Upright bass with assorted guest musicians

Cost: $15 cover at the door

First Set:

20 minutes of music from Wilder’s repertoire and the American canon

20 minutes of lecture from Wilder on a given subject in creative music (improvisation, chords, memorization & performance, transcription, et cetera).

Set Break

Second Set

40 minutes more of Wilder’s repertoire/American canon, ranging from jazz ballads to shredding blues to fiddle tunes and more.