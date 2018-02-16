Wilder Deitz & Friends
North Street Cabaret 610 North St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Wilder Deitz & Friends play muscular, female-fronted hip-hop with roots in jazz, rock and Afro-Latin musics, featuring a mix of arrangements (D'Angelo, Grover Washington, Ginuwine, James Taylor) and originals. The players have performed previously with one another in various contexts; six out of seven players went through the Black Music Ensemble programs at East High and UW. $10.
North Street Cabaret 610 North St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
