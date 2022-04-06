Wilderado, Flipturn

× Expand Grant Spanier Wilderado

$15.

media release: Tulsa indie-rock trio Wilderado announced a six-week US headline tour kicking off in February of 2022. News of Wilderado’s US headline tour follows the release of their highly-anticipated self-titled debut album on Bright Antenna Records – STREAM HERE – and as lead single “Head Right” climbs the Alternative Radio chart, with more than 25 official adds to date!

Racking up 95+ million streams and 3+ million monthly listeners across platforms before even releasing their debut LP, Wilderado’s diehard fanbase has been built predominantly on the road. Through an exchange palpable energy at clubs and festivals around the country, the band counts face-to-face interactions and handshakes with fans as a staple of their success. Since releasing their debut EP in 2017 Wilderado has toured with The 1975, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Mt Joy, Band of Horses, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie and more while making main stage festival appearances at Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, Bottlerock, Shaky Knees, and Innings.

Wilderado’s self-titled debut LP – produced by James McAlister (Sufjan Stevens, Taylor Swift), Chad Copelin (Broncho, LANY) and Angelo Petraglia (Kings of Leon) – is out now and available to stream or purchase via Bright Antenna Records. Catch the band live this month at Tampa Pig Jig and next year on their US headline tour. For all up-to-date information on new music and tour dates, stay tuned to www.wilderado.co.