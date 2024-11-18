media release: Tickets $30

Join us for the world-premiere reading of Wildfire, APT's first original play in the Creating the Classics of Tomorrow series. Written by Reginald André Jackson (on stage at APT in The Royale and The Merry Wives of Windsor, 2023), Wildfire explores the life of Mary Edmonia Lewis, the first nationally recognized sculptor of African American and Native American heritage.

Tickets for this one-night-only special event will go on sale Monday, October 21 at 10:00 AM, and are expected to sell out quickly.