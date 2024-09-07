Wildflowers of Wisconsin Public Art Mural Opening

media release: Join Madison Public Art Project’s (MPAP's) upcoming most anticipated mural unveiling. The Wildflowers of Wisconsin is a fiber art mural comprised of oversized crocheted flora native to Wisconsin that will be on exhibition in McKee Farms Park in Fitchburg for the upcoming year. The MPAP commissioned lead fiber artist Kiersten Darling to create this installation. Over the past year, workshop artist’s Sapphira Afifi and Karen Jahns facilitated monthly crochet workshops inviting the community into the art-making process to learn how to create individual flower petals that are incorporated into the artistic expression.

The mural encourages individuals to rethink their own consumption habits and inspire reducing, reusing, recycling, upcycling, foraging, composting, and encouraging pollinator friendly gardening spaces. This public art project raises awareness about climate change and encourages greater stewardship of the land. It is our hope that individuals who participated with us and visitors will feel inspired to act after coming together with this dynamic installation. Join us for this FREE community art opening featuring a guided art walk, artist talk, kid’s crafts, recycling tips, raffle prizes, and more!