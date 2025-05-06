media release: Spring kicks off the busiest time of year for Dane County Humane Society’s (DCHS’s) Wildlife Center: baby season. Each year, DCHS’s wildlife rehabilitation program admits hundreds of vulnerable orphaned baby animals, from songbirds to ducklings, owlets, baby bunnies, fox kits, and more.

The Wildlife Center admitted its first young patient, a Great Horned Owl hatchling that had fallen from its nest, in late March. In April, the Wildlife Center began admitting infant Eastern Cottontail rabbits; a Mourning Dove hatchling, which was the first songbird baby to be admitted; a red fox kit; a House Finch hatching; and several Mallard ducklings.

Young patients require time and specialized items to give them the support they need to reach adulthood and return to their native habitats. So, DCHS’s Wildlife Center is holding a baby shower from May 5 through 11 to raise awareness, funds, and much needed supplies in preparation of the hundreds of baby wildlife patients expected to arrive in the next few weeks.

During Wildlife Baby Shower week, DCHS’s Wildlife Center will post daily on its Facebook page, facebook.com/dchswc, about items they need and how these items benefit young wild patients.

“DCHS’s Wildlife Center receives no federal, state, or municipal funding and relies 100 percent on the generosity of donors in our community to fund operations and care for the various needs of wild animals,” says Lisa Bernard, DCHS Development and Communications Supervisor. “This week-long baby shower helps us get the supplies we need to provide the best care possible for the youngest wild animals coming through our doors.”

Monetary donations are best because they give the Wildlife Center flexibility to meet the variety of needs of the animals coming through their doors. To donate, visit https://www.giveshelter.org/? form=WildlifeBabyShower25. Supporters can also shop local from the Wildlife Center’s wish list, giveshelter.org/babyshower, and donate those items at 5132 Voges Road, or shop their wish list on Amazon, https://a.co/9DU35sH.

If community members find wild animals they believe may be injured, sick, or orphaned, please contact DCHS’s Wildlife Center at (608) 287-3235 before intervening. Staff can determine whether help is truly needed and the best next steps. For more information, visit giveshelter.org/wildlife.

How to donate:

Online: Go to https://www.giveshelter.org/? form=WildlifeBabyShower25

Mail or drop off: Dane County Humane Society (5132 Voges Road, Madison, WI 53718) with checks made payable to DCHS with “Baby Shower” in the subject line.

Shop the Wildlife Center’s Wish List, giveshelter.org/babyshower: Various stores including Mounds Pet Food Warehouse locations, and donate items at DCHS, 5132 Voges Road, Madison, or on Amazon at https://a.co/9DU35sH