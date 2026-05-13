× Expand Ben Collins A close-up of the three members of The Wildwoods. The Wildwoods

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media release: 2025 was a whirlwind of a year for Nebraska based folk/Americana trio The Wildwoods. Following the release of their groundbreaking fourth studio album Dear Meadowlark in April and nationwide touring through the summer and fall, The Wildwoods recorded an Audiotree session that was released on all digital streaming platforms in Oct. 2025. This followed a showcase at Americanafest and a taping on NPR’s Mountain Stage, the latter of which was released on MountainStage.org, NPRMusic.org and on 270 radio stations across America.

Singer and multi-instrumentalist Chloe Gose said the band had a great experience at the Audiotree studios in Chicago. “There was something truly magical about our day at Audiotree this past spring – the warmth of the room, the kindness of the crew, and the way each song seemed to find its own space to breathe,” she said. “It reminded us why we love what we do: connecting through music, live and in the moment. We’re so thrilled for this session to air and to finally share that experience with everyone.”

In addition to all of this, The Wildwoods have released “at home” versions of some of their more popular songs, as well as a deluxe edition of their 2024 holiday EP, Christmas Through the Years. The band also returned to the studio in December to begin tracking for their next studio release.

The Wildwoods kept momentum going in 2026 with their first-ever European tour dates in January, including showcases at Celtic Connections in Glasgow, Scotland; and Your Roots are Showing in Dublin, Ireland. Then later in January, the trio returned to Folk Alliance, which took place in New Orleans this time around.

About The Wildwoods

The Wildwoods are a folk-Americana trio from Lincoln, Nebraska, known for their seamless blend of acoustic instrumentation, intricate harmonies, and soul-stirring songwriting. Comprised of Chloe Gose (violin), Noah Gose (guitar), and Andrew Vaggalis (upright bass), the band draws inspiration from legends like Gillian Welch, Andrew Bird, and Sierra Ferrell, offering a fresh yet familiar presence in today’s folk landscape.

The Wildwoods have garnered critical acclaim in various songwriting competitions, including the 2024 Rocky Mountain Songwriter Contest and FreshGrass Music Festival and have released four studio albums: Sweet Nostalgia (2017), Across a Midwest Sky (2019), Foxfield Saint John (2023), and Dear Meadowlark (2025).