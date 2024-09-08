The Wildwoods, Kiernan

× Expand Sarah and Jeanne Vaggalis The Wildwoods on stage. The Wildwoods

(2024 Isthmus pick) The Wildwoods is comprised of the husband-wife duo of Noah (guitar) and Chloe (violin) Gose, accompanied by Andrew Vaggalis on bass. This sweet-sounding Americana-folk trio from Lincoln, Nebraska, has received national and international accolades, emerging as 2023 FreshGrass Awards finalists and semi-finalists in the International Songwriting Competition. Last year they even released a delicate take on “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fears. The Wildwoods, obviously influenced by acts such as Nickel Creek and Gillian Welch, have released four charming albums — including 2023’s Foxfield Saint John — and make warm music for cold nights.

$20 ($15 adv.).

media release: If music is a salve, then The Wildwoods could heal the world. The folk-Americana trio from Lincoln, Nebraska takes to guitar, violin, upright bass, and microphones with the simple purity of peaceful forests that soothe the soul. Whether performing an original song or putting their uncluttered stamp on timeless tunes, The Wildwoods exude melodic warmth.

The Wildwoods are violinist Chloe Gose, guitarist Noah Gose, and bassist Andrew Vaggalis. Together, they have spent the better part of a decade carefully stitching a delicate sonic blanket fortified by lovely harmonies and wistful lyrics. The group’s third full-length album, 2023’s Foxfield Saint John, comes buoyed by two standout tracks: the gorgeous “Thirteen Sailboats” and the homespun “West Virginia Rain.”

Chloe and Noah, who are married, and Andrew are currently at work on a fourth full-length opus planned for release later in 2024. Bask in their musical magic September 8 at 7pm (doors @ 6pm) at The Bur Oak, 2262 Winnebago Street in Madison, WI. Tickets are $15-$20; all ages are welcome. For more info, please click HERE.

"On stage, our gentle harmonies weave together like threads within a rich tapestry of sound,” says Noah. “Through our songs, inspired by the individuals we've crossed paths with and the landscapes we've traversed, we strive to engage the audience in a conversation, inviting them to connect with our narratives and immerse themselves in the vivid imagery our music evokes.”

With artistic influences such as Nickel Creek, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, and Watchhouse, as well as a penchant for making music that’s both emotional and intricate, The Wildwoods are steadily becoming a potent entity in the folk scene. In 2023, The Wildwoods enjoyed being finalists in two high-profile band competitions – FreshGrass Music Festival and VHS “Gems in the Rough.” Also, their songwriting strengths have been recognized by semi-final placements in the International Songwriting competition with tracks such as “Untitled” and “Way of Train.”

Closer to home, The Wildwoods consistently earn acclaim at the Omaha Arts and Entertainment Awards. And in 2022, they were named “Best Band” by the Lincoln Journal Star’s Lincoln Choice Awards. Along the way, the trio also recorded two other full-length efforts Sweet Nostalgia (2017) and Across a Midwest Sky (2019).

It is onstage that The Wildwoods prove their creative mettle. They are frequently invited back to venues and festivals such as Summerfest and the Oyster Ridge Music Festival. They have shared stages with artists such as Sierra Ferrell, Mighty Poplar, Melissa Carper, Aiofe O’Donovan, Joe Nichols, and Jamie Wyatt.

“For us, performing live is not just about sharing our music,” says Noah, “but about creating a communal experience with the audience that binds us together through the power of song."

Get to know The Wildwoods on social media: Follow the band on TikTok, Instagram, Spotify, and Facebook. Subscribe to their YouTube channel. And visit The Wildwoods website for more insight on this enchanting folk-Americana music trio.