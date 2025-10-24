× Expand Sarah and Jeanne Vaggalis The Wildwoods on stage. The Wildwoods

media release:

Enchanting Folk and Americana trio The Wildwoods will perform on the MPOH stage on Friday, October 24, at 7:30 pm. Advance tickets will range from $20 to $30 (plus taxes and fees) and will increase by $5 on the day of the show. Doors will open at 6:30 pm. Friends of the MPOH will have access to tickets starting Friday, July 18 at 8:00 am, and the general public on Friday, August 1 at 8:00 am.

“Every note we play is a chapter in our story, a journey through the heart of American roots music. We’re The Wildwoods—where each lyric is a leaf in the vast forest of our sound.”

From the heart of Lincoln, Nebraska, The Wildwoods have grown into a folk/Americana trio rooted in rich harmonies and heartfelt storytelling. Formed by husband-and-wife duo Noah (guitar) and Chloe Gose (violin), and joined by longtime friend and bassist Andrew Vaggalis, the band crafts songs that feel both intimate and expansive—tales of home, hope, and the open road.

On stage, The Wildwoods have shared lineups with artists like Mighty Poplar, Sierra Ferrell, Aoife O’Donovan, Melissa Carper, Jaime Wyatt, and Joe Nichols, with appearances at renowned festivals including Summerfest, FreshGrass, and the Oyster Ridge Music Festival. Their songwriting continues to gain national attention—earning 2nd place in the 2024 Rocky Mountain Songwriting Contest for their song “Sweet Niobrara,” and securing semi-final spots in the International Songwriting Competition with “Untitled” and “Way of Train.”

The trio has also been recognized locally, earning the title of Best Band in the Lincoln Journal Star’s 2022 Lincoln’s Choice Awards and consistently receiving honors from the Omaha Arts and Entertainment Awards. They were finalists in both the FreshGrass Band Competition and the Gems on VHS “Gems in the Rough” contest in 2023.