Will Anderson & John Norland

Something different, which should be of interest: a live acoustic performance of a concept album based on a radio drama about the life of Herbert Hoover. Ticket link follows event description.

Twenty five years (more or less) after playing Cafe Carpe’s open mic, Central Michigan University Professor (and Janesville native who worked at Fort’s Highsmith company) WILL ANDERSON and his songwriting partner Lazlo Weed’s JOHN NORLAND return for the first-ever acoustic performance of their award-winning Herbert Hoover concept album “The Son of West Branch, America’s Great Humanitarian.”

To further explain:

Will Anderson was artist-in-residence at Herbert Hoover National Historic Site in 2008. During his residency he wrote the radio drama script “The Son of West Branch, America’s Great Humanitarian” to mark Hoover’s 150th birthday. It documents the life of America’s 31st president from his humble Midwest beginning in West Branch, Iowa to the eve of his election in 1928, and stars Phil Proctor of the Firesign Theater audio troupe. It rocks far more than you’d think it would.

WILL & JOHN created and will perform nine musical pieces to complement the drama. A recording of vignettes from the drama will be played before the songs to give them context.

Following the performance of the concept album, the duo will play two of John’s original songs that were in the set that they played at the Carpe in 2000 as an encore of sorts, and a send off for John before he goes off to Memphis to record with his new band at Sun Studios.