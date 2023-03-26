media release: March 26, 6 pm (doors at 5) Will Kimbrough, suggested donation $20

Most people probably know Will Kimbrough as a producer and multi-instrument sideman who has played with a host of artists. I've seen him with Todd Snider, Josh Rouse, and as part of Daddy with Tommy Womack. Along the way he has released a series of excellent solo records. The most recent is 2020's Spring Break, a solo acoustic record which should sound great in the basement. I'm very excited to finally see a Will solo show.

All shows at KHoRM are vaccination required. Masks at the discretion of the artist or your own personal comfort.

As always, all money collected goes to the musicians. Make reservations for all shows at righteousmusicmgmt@gmail.com. Once Kiki has confirmed there is room, you can donate in advance by sending a check to Kiki Schueler, 1326 MacArthur Rd, Madison WI 53714 or Venmo to @righteouskiki. There is no parking on MacArthur itself, the best place to park is one block over on Duncan or Ellenwood. Then take the little path up to MacArthur Ct and down the street to my house. Shows are BYOB and I'll have a cooler with ice.