Will Orchard, Bright Arcana, Lost Lakes

media release: Nashville-based indie/folk artist Will Orchard will be in Madison at The Bur Oak on Saturday, April 5. Featuring ornate fingerstyle guitar and disarmingly emotive songwriting, Orchard will be sharing the stage with Madison's own Lost Lakes and Bright Arcana. His music has been praised as "Hush Folk Luminosity" by Glide Magazine, and has been compared to the likes of Adrianne Lenker and the Tallest Man on Earth.