media release: Certainly Uncertain is a book about how we attain knowledge and how we form our beliefs. These two topics are amazingly entangled and complicated. This book uses a variety of topics to untangle and illuminate knowledge and belief in fascinating detail without ever getting boring. Swain uses a conversational tone with humor, stories, and research to explore these ideas using a wide array of topics. From bigfoot to neurobiology, Galileo to epigenetics, the notion of free will to the Salem witch trials, this book entertains and offers a blueprint for evaluating our own thinking. The book also offers a path forward to a broader understanding of the beliefs of others.

Will Swain is a science educator with over 30 years of experience teaching students across a wide range of ages and settings. He taught undergraduate courses such as Human Biology, Evolutionary Biology, and Principles of Animal Biology at The University of Iowa, where he also administered research programs for undergraduate students, precollege students, and science teachers. At the high school level, he taught Physics, Geology, Astronomy, Chemistry, Biology, Environmental Science, and Human Biology. He also served as the regional director of the Iowa Junior Science and Humanities Symposium and as a member of the National JSHS Regional Director’s Executive Council. His interest in the relationship between science and religion began early in life and has followed him ever since. Growing up surrounded by family and friends with differing views on faith and science sparked a lifelong curiosity about belief formation. These questions ultimately led him to write Certainly Uncertain, a research-informed and personal exploration of how beliefs, and knowledge itself, take shape—and how understanding their limits and tentative nature can lead to more thoughtful and compassionate conversations.