from the KHoRM newsletter:

November 16, 6 pm (doors 5) Will Varley, suggested donation $20

Brit Will Varley's most recent release Machines Will Never Learn to Make Mistakes Like Me is a brilliant rejoinder to today's AI obsession. Even if you haven't heard of Varley, there's a chance you've heard him and his songs by way of his friend Frank Turner, who calls Varley " one of the best singer-songwriters in the UK." They've toured together, guested on each other's songs, and Turner performs Varley's "King for a King" live.

As always, all money collected goes to the musicians. I will be taking reservations for all shows at righteousmusicmgmt@gmail.com. Once I have confirmed there is room, you can donate in advance by sending a check to Kiki Schueler, 1326 MacArthur Rd, Madison WI 53714 or Venmo to @righteouskiki. Capacity is 50. There is seating for about 40 people, after that it is standing room only.

There is no parking on MacArthur itself, the best place to park is one block over on Duncan or Ellenwood. Then take the little path up to MacArthur Ct and down the street to my house. Shows are BYOB and I'll have a cooler with ice.