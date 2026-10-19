from the Activist Calendar: Sat. Nov. 14, 7:00 – 9:00 pm, Wil-mar Center (953 Jenifer St.): Will Williams – No More War, Presente! Veterans for Peace, Clarence Kailin Chapter 25 will sponsor a gathering for the community to remember our member Will Williams, who passed away recently. He spent decades working to end war. Bring a story or a memory about Will, and prepare to hear from others. Emcee Norm Stockwell will open the event with video of Will Williams.

Light refreshments will be available. Please come and join us in rededicating ourselves to "No More War!" More info, visit the Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/1872686497517728/

More information about Armistice Day is here.