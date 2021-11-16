UW Mead Witter School of Music student concert. Free.

media release: Willey Lee DMA piano recital

Program

Kreisleriana, Op. 6 Robert Schumann (1810-1856)

Äußerst bewegt

Sehr innig und nicht zu rasch

Sehr aufgeregt

Sehr langsam

Sehr lebhaft

Sehr langsam

Sehr rasch

Schnell und spielend

Drei Klavierstücke, D.946 Franz Schubert (1797-1828)

Allegro assai

Allegretto

Allegro

……

Willey Lee holds a BM in Piano Performance from Wheaton College, where he studied with Karin Edwards, as well as an MM in Piano Performance from Florida State University, where he studied under Heidi Williams. As an undergraduate student, he performed with the Wheaton College Symphonic Orchestra as the winner of the 2014 Keyboard Concerto Competition. In the summer of 2021, he served as the Assistant Pianist in the Adirondack Performing Arts Fellowship program, an elite music program that employs and prepares rising artists to perform classical, Broadway, and jazz music in professional settings.