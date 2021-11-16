Willey Lee
UW Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
UW Mead Witter School of Music student concert. Free.
media release: Willey Lee DMA piano recital
Program
Kreisleriana, Op. 6 Robert Schumann (1810-1856)
Äußerst bewegt
Sehr innig und nicht zu rasch
Sehr aufgeregt
Sehr langsam
Sehr lebhaft
Sehr langsam
Sehr rasch
Schnell und spielend
Drei Klavierstücke, D.946 Franz Schubert (1797-1828)
Allegro assai
Allegretto
Allegro
……
Willey Lee holds a BM in Piano Performance from Wheaton College, where he studied with Karin Edwards, as well as an MM in Piano Performance from Florida State University, where he studied under Heidi Williams. As an undergraduate student, he performed with the Wheaton College Symphonic Orchestra as the winner of the 2014 Keyboard Concerto Competition. In the summer of 2021, he served as the Assistant Pianist in the Adirondack Performing Arts Fellowship program, an elite music program that employs and prepares rising artists to perform classical, Broadway, and jazz music in professional settings.