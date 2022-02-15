ONLINE: William Greer

media release: Madison Public Library is excited to introduce William Greer, a retired mental health professional and local Black author, who wrote his first novel, Walker’s Way, at the age of seventy-three. Greer has always loved western novels and T.V. shows, but as he got older, was sad to realize that the only black things in these epic stories of heroes and villains were the hats and the horses. This led him to research the role of African Americans in the “taming of the west," where he discovered that racism had nearly obliterated black people from the historical picture of the western frontier. In Walker’s Way, he aims to paint a more inclusive picture using a fictional story based on fact to show people of color in in the West who refuse to be defined as victims, supplicants or savages. Instead, they chisel dignity and self-respect out of the rock of oppression. Join a virtual conversation with Greer on Tuesday, February 15 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. to learn more about his process in researching and writing the book, as well as how he was able to marry his love of westerns with his love of his own Black identity.

The Authors Speak series features local authors from a variety of backgrounds sharing their recently published works. This series is geared toward older adults, but all are welcome to attend!

This event will be hosted virtually through Zoom; more information will be emailed to you upon registration. Zoom is a free video platform, and you can watch on a browser, through the free mobile app for ios(link is external) or android(link is external), or call in to participate by voice only.