EVENT FULL: William Kent Krueger

media release: Our event with William Kent Krueger is currently sold out. Join the WAITLIST HERE!

About the Book: A twenty-five-year-old murder case awakens violence in the present day, as Cork O’Connor struggles to find answers that have long eluded him.

A few nights before Halloween, as Cork O’Connor gloomily ruminates on his upcoming birthday, he receives a call from his son, Stephen, who is working for a nonprofit dedicated to securing freedom for unjustly incarcerated inmates. Stephen tells his father that decades ago, as the newly elected sheriff of Tamarack County, Cork was responsible for sending an Ojibwe man named Axel Boshey to prison for life for a brutal murder that Stephen is certain he did not commit.

Cork feels compelled to reinvestigate the crime, but that is easier said than done. Not only is it a closed case but Axel Boshey is, inexplicably, refusing to help. The deeper Cork digs, the clearer it becomes that there are those in Tamarack County who are willing once again to commit murder to keep him from finding the truth.

At the same time, Cork’s seven-year-old grandson has his own theory about the investigation: the Windigo, that mythic cannibal ogre, has come to Tamarack County . . . and it won’t leave until it has sated its hunger for human blood.

In one of his most gripping and intriguing novels, bestselling author William Kent Krueger brings the small town of Aurora, Minnesota to life in all its beauty and complexity, showing that as much as the world changes over time, the essence of what makes us human remains the same.

About the Author:

Raised in the Cascade Mountains of Oregon, William Kent Krueger briefly attended Stanford University—before being kicked out for radical activities. After that, he logged timber, worked construction, tried his hand at freelance journalism, and eventually ended up researching child development at the University of Minnesota. He’s been married for more than fifty years to a marvelous woman who is a retired attorney. He makes his home in St. Paul, a city he dearly loves.